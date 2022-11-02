PayPal Unlocks Three Free Months of Spotify Premium — Here’s How to Take Advantage
Plus, No Ads
Terms apply. Offer ends 9/15/23. If you do not cancel prior to the trial end, you will become a paid subscriber. Full Spotify disclaimers; read here.
PayPal makes shopping online, sending money, and receiving payments convenient and secure. Right now, if you sign up for Spotify Premium with a PayPal account, you’ll get three months free — that’s a nearly $30 value. With Spotify Premium, you have unlimited song skips, zero disruptive ads, and the ability to download music and podcasts for offline use. Click here to get started.
If you don’t have one, creating a PayPal account is a walk in the park. All you need is an email address, phone number, home address, and a payment method like a bank account, credit card, or debit card. Once you’re set up, you can check out just using an email and password (or mobile number and PIN). Plus, you continue to rack up reward points on the credit card you’ve set as your primary payment option. Now’s the perfect time to use one of Spotify Premium’s expertly-curated playlists to score your current vibe: saving money.
