Buffalo Gunman Called ‘Coward’ as He Appears in Court

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old charged with killing 10 people in upstate New York on Saturday, appeared at Erie County Courthouse in Buffalo on Thursday, where he was heckled by one of the people gathered.

Gendron, who wore an orange jumpsuit and a face mask, was only in court briefly after a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder.

He was silent throughout the proceeding before being remanded and sent back to jail. As he was being led out someone shouted, “Payton you’re a coward!”

Gendron has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He has not yet had any federal charges filed as the FBI investigates the possibility of charging him with hate crimes.

Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

Gendron’s alleged victims included Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus Morrison, 52; Andre Mackneil, 53; Aaron Salter, 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65; Heyward Patterson, 67; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield, 86. Zaire Goodman, 20, and Jennifer Warrington, 50, were both released from a hospital after being treated for injuries while Christopher Braden remains in hospital.

If convicted, Gendron could spend his life in prison without parole. He remains in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on suicide watch.