It’s truly been a year to forget, so it’s eerily fitting that many of its finest works have tackled the issue of dementia. From Kirsten Johnson’s superb Dick Johnson is Dead and Natalie Erika James’ haunting Relic, to Josh Trank’s surreal Capone and Florian Zeller’s sorrowful The Father (as well as Tom Dolby’s The Artist’s Wife and Viggo Mortensen’s upcoming Falling), age-related mental deterioration has turned out to be a topic on many assured cinematic minds. To that collection, one can now also add Elizabeth Is Missing, the feature-length kick-off of PBS Masterpiece’s 50th season (premiering Jan. 3) starring two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, which poignantly conflates its protagonist’s fraying condition with a dual murder mystery—a marriage that transforms this sterling affair into a multifaceted portrait of loss.

Even at 84 years old, Jackson remains a formidable screen presence, and she cuts no corners in embodying every sweet-and-sour aspect of Maud, an elderly woman who lives alone in a house decorated with notes meant to guide her (and her unreliable mind) through her mundane days. Maud is introduced at her vanity, singing an old song (“Powder Your Face With Sunshine”) while putting on her jewelry, and director Aisling Walsh filters early sights of her through dual-paneled mirrors and mottled glass to immediately suggest the fuzziness of her headspace. It’s a formal devices that’s employed throughout Elizabeth Is Missing (based on Emma Healey’s novel of the same name), and suggests that Maud isn’t seeing things straight—and thus that everything we’re witnessing is not to be taken as objective truth.

Taking heed of a note stuck to her counter, Maud visits her friend Elizabeth (Maggie Steed), who complains about her son Peter (Stuart McQuarrie) as they both dig around in the latter’s garden. Using her ungloved fingers, Maud unearths a clamshell pocket mirror that instigates a memory of a beautiful blonde. She then departs after making plans to see Elizabeth the following morning at the Salvation Army outpost where Maud used to work. On her way home, Maud again envisions the blonde, who talks about figures we’ve yet to meet and then promptly evaporates. The next day, Maud is stood up by Elizabeth, and when she fails to find her at home—but sees, through slanted window shades, that Elizabeth’s glasses are still on the table inside—she comes to suspect that something terrible has happened to her best friend.