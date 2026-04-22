PBS Employee Dies After Being Shot Outside Home
A PBS employee who served in the United States Marine Corps has died several days after allegedly being shot by her estranged husband. Ivy Unruh was just 25 years old when police say Joshua Orlando, 29, shot her outside her apartment in Wichita, Kansas. He then called the police to report the shooting. When officers arrived, he was taken into custody and booked in Sedgwick County Jail. His initial charge of aggravated battery was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Unruh worked as an engineer at PBS Kansas, where the station head, Victor Hogstrom, called her “trustworthy” and “very motivated.” Hogstrom also said Unruh worked well with people and was very intelligent. “We’re all missing her from here,” he added. According to police, Unruh and Orlando were still married but had been separated at the time of the killing. The crime is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide. A GoFundMe set up in Unruh’s honor said, “she had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”