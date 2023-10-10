The air is crisp, the leaves are ablaze with fiery hues, and you’ve just brewed a delicious cup of joe from Peace Coffee. You’ll feel good in more ways than one over your morning cuppa, since Peace Coffee is a certified B-Corp (meaning it balances profit with environmental and social responsibility). It has earned this status by creating an open community, forming long-term partnerships with farmer cooperatives, and consistently purchasing coffee at fair prices. Peace Coffee even uses bikes for 50% of deliveries in its home state of Minnesota and makes compostable eco-pods for single-serve Keurig machines. Now is the best time to try out one of these popular fall flavors.

Black Squirrel Espresso Blend An organic twist on the classic coffeehouse espresso, the Black Squirrel blend is punchy, sweet, and has a dark chocolate aroma. It’s a great alternative to the more common bitter espresso roasts. Buy At Peace Coffee $ 16

Birchwood Breakfast Blend (12oz) Birchwood Breakfast is a medium roast with notes of chocolate, honey, and cedar. This blend pairs well with a plate of savory waffles, fluffy pancakes, or yummy eggs benedict. Buy At Peace Coffee $ 16

Blue Ox Signature Blend Blue Ox—named after the famous pet from the Paul Bunyan legend—is smooth and rich. Its citrusy aroma and notes of caramel and graham cracker evoke a comforting feeling every morning you brew a cup. Buy At Peace Coffee $ 16

