Feel a Breakout Brewing? Stop It Before It Starts With These Acne Dots
Blemishes Be Gone
From wedding parties to birthday dinners, breakouts always strike at the most inopportune times. Never let a pesky pimple ruin your day again with PEACE OUT Skincare’s clean, one-step solutions to handle breakouts while you live your life.
Tackle below-the-surface blemishes with powerful acne-fighting ingredients including 2% Salicylic Acid with the Early Stage Acne Dots. Gently press the textured side of the dot onto clean skin for 20 seconds and leave it to work for at least six hours.
Early Stage Acne Dots
8 dots
These Acne Healing Dots are made to clear up blemishes in six hours or less. Penetrate active breakouts with powerful ingredients like salicylic acid, vitamin A, and aloe vera to absorb impurities and calm redness.
Acne Healing Dots
20 dots
Help skin look its brightest no matter how much sleep you got last night with this Retinol Eye Stick which softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while hydrating and firming up sensitive skin around your eyes.
Retinol Eye Stick
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.