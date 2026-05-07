‘Peace President’ Trump’s Ceasefire Blows Up in Dramatic Escalation

The U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday amid President Donald Trump’s own indefinite ceasefire, a senior U.S. official told Axios.

The official told the outlet that it was not a restarting of the war, but that both countries exchanged fire.

The U.S. military conducted strikes on the port cities of Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas, according to Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Three U.S. destroyers were targeted by the Iranian navy, the outlet reported.

Iran’s military described the U.S. attacks as a ceasefire violation and threatened retaliation, according to Axios.

Reached for comment, the Pentagon referred the Daily Beast to a social media post from U.S. Central Command.

Central Command said that “U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes,” and that no U.S. assets were struck.

The White House and State Department did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.