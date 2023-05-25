‘Peaceful to His Core’ QAnon Shaman Is Now a Free Man
INTO THE WILD
The Jan. 6 rioter dubbed “QAnon Shaman” was released from a halfway house Thursday, ending his time in custody and making him a free man. Jacob Chansley is “remarkably intelligent, peaceful to his core and a gentle young man with a very bright future,” his attorney Al Watkins gushed in an effusive statement. “We can all learn a great deal from this young man.” Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for storming the Capitol in horned headpiece made of coyote skins, but he was sent to a halfway house in March due, in part, to good behavior while incarcerated. “I sincerely wish Jake the absolute best as he moves forward with his life,” Watkins said. Chansley’s release comes on the same day that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for plotting the effort to overthrow the 2020 presidential election certification.