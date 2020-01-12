‘Peacemaker’ Trump Warns Iran About Press Freedom
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to defend press freedom in Iran. In a series of tweets, he warned Iranians not to kill protesters who have gathered across the country after Iran admitted fault in shooting down a commercial airliner. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching,” Trump wrote. “More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”
The president also used his favorite platform to shout out New York Post writer Michael Goodwin, who wrote, “Trump’s peace through strength philosophy is what America needs.” Trump went on to condemn criticism about the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by former secretary of state John Kerry who Trump wrote, “got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran.”