Olympic Runner Makes Devastating Mistake Moments Before Clinching Win
‘WAS WITHIN SIGHT’
Moments before Senbere Teferi was set to clinch her second consecutive win in the Peachetree Road Race on Tuesday, the Ethopian Olympic runner veered off course during the final stretch. The heartbreaking last-minute turn came after Teferi followed a police motorcycle that was pacing the court and had turned off the path before the finish line. The error resulted in a third place win for the 2022 winner, after two people finished before her. In a statement, the AJC Peachtree Road Races said Teferi “was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did.”