These Are Hands Down the Softest Beach Towels I’ve Ever Used
SNUGGLE UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Beach and pool towels are one of those items that I always refuse to spend money on. I’ll settle for the cheapest brand I can find on Amazon and accept its poor quality for the time being. It’s not until I find myself at a pool party or a beach day that I question my frugal approach to investing in summer essentials. Cheap beach towels are like sand magnets—you’d be better off without one, really—they don’t dry you off, and they feel like actual sandpaper on the skin.
Naturally, when I got the opportunity to test Peacock Alley’s premium Soleil beach and pool towels, I jumped at the offer. After all, it is summer, and after years of using subpar towels, I was ready to elevate my lineup. Peacock Alley’s towels are next-level luxe, folks. These super-soft 100 percent long-staple cotton towels are designed with 500-gram velour on one side and terry on the other to keep you dry, cozy, and, most importantly, sand-free. They’re also super absorbent, fast-drying, large enough to cover your entire body and hold up well after machine washes. They are pricier than your average beach towel, yes, but are they worth every penny? Also yes. It’s time to say goodbye to your scratchy, standard beach towels and treat yourself to Peacock Alley’s gorgeous Soleil towels.
Peacock Alley Soleil Beach Towels
Down from $100
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.