Treachery, Trickery, and Tartan—a New Season of Peacock Original “The Traitors” Is Streaming Tonight

Treachery and deceit are the name of the game in Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors. Season four is again hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming in a castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, where reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. The cast works together on a series of missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

This season sees traitors and faithful plucked from “gamer” shows and reality TV favorites. Reality show contestants like Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Natalie Anderson, and Tiffany Mitchell join the castle from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother. Real Housewife (and returning Faithful) Dorinda Medley and Dancing with the Stars’ Mark Ballas also take up seats at the roundtable. Even sports celebs, like Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, plus Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce try their hand at the prize money this go around. Who from the cast of 23 will end up in the tower? Who will be the first to be murdered? Stream The Traitors Season 4 only on Peacock tonight 9pm ET!