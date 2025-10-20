Eric Dane is set to guest star in an episode of NBC’s Brilliant Minds as an ALS patient while he is battling the disease himself. Dane, 52, is most notable for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria, and Countdown. The star opened up in April about being diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes the loss of muscle control. The disease currently has no cure. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like it, in my heart,” Dane told Good Morning America in June. Turns out he was right! The Grey’s Anatomy actor not only worked on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria after his diagnosis, but has no landed the Brilliant Minds guest role. Dane plays the role of Matthew, an esteemed firefighter who is struggling to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis, turning to Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), the series’ lead, for guidance. The episode is set to air Nov. 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Set to Play ALS Patient in NBC SeriesART IMITATING LIFEEric Dane shares his battle with a nervous system disease.
- 2Urban Takes ‘Soul-Sucking’ Swipe Amid Nicole Kidman Split🔮CRYPTIC KEITH🔮People are speculating about the country music star’s reality show song choice.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s How to Score a Free Red Light Therapy PanelHOT COMMODITYFor a limited time, Peak Saunas is offering a free medical-grade red light therapy panel with every sauna purchase.
- 3Jane Goodall’s Cause of Death Has Been RevealedDEATH CERTIFICATEThe world-renowned chimpanzee expert died on October 1.
- 4Disney+ and Hulu Cancellations Soar After Kimmel SuspensionBOYCOTTDisney+ fell drastically from being the second-lowest in monthly churn rates.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC Picks Will Help You Enjoy an Alcohol-Free AutumnSOBER OCTOBERWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 5Colman Domingo Joins the Cast of ‘Wicked: For Good’CASTING SPELLColman Domingo will work alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good’
- 6Government Shutdown Is Causing Flight Delays to SpiralSHUTDOWN WOESNearly 9,000 flights have been delayed since Sunday due to the government shutdown.
- 7Eminem Is Dating His Longtime Celebrity Stylist BACK ON THE SCENESources reveal Eminem is in his first public relationship since his marriage in the ’90s.
- 8Woman Wins Landmark Case Against Neighbor Smoking WeedSMOKE OUTShe said the “feces” smell even made her vomit once.
Shop with ScoutedThis Protein-Packed Iced Coffee Has Double the CaffeineCUP 'O PROBulletproof’s new iced coffee has extra caffeine and 12 grams of whey protein.
- 9Breakthrough Lets People With Irreversible Blindness SeeWOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT!The trial is being hailed as a “paradigm shift.”
- 10Ayatollah’s Enforcer Sparks Outrage With Daughter’s GownIRATE IRANThe “strapless” wedding video has drawn accusations of hypocrisy.
County singer Keith Urban performed a telling song to open his new reality show in what many are viewing as a possible jab at estranged wife Nicole Kidman. Urban chose to play his track “Straight Line,” the opening song on his newest album High, at the premiere of the new CBS series The Road. The reality singing competition will see contestants battle it out to earn a supporting slot on his new tour. However, some viewers are speculating that his song choice could have been more than just a coincidence, according to Page Six. Urban spoke about the song’s meaning in February 2024, telling his Instagram followers that it explored “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.” He added, “Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself... whatever it is!!” The song itself was written to express sensations of “feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud,” the 57-year-old musician said. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years together amid swirling—albeit unsubstantiated—rumors relating to the musician’s touring guitarist Maggie Baugh.
This Luxury Sauna Company Is Giving Away a Free Red Light Therapy Panel With Every Purchase
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With winter just around the corner, there’s nothing better than a home sauna to ease the transition into colder weather and help detox before the holiday season hits. Whether you’re seeking the laundry list of long-term health benefits saunas have to offer, a peaceful post-workout recovery tool, or a restful way to destress, Peak Saunas’ lineup of luxury saunas delivers. Each model features full-spectrum infrared heating, premium materials, and WiFi app controls that make it easy to tailor your session to your exact needs.
Now, Peak Saunas is offering an exclusive limited-time bonus to help you elevate your wellness setup even further: a free XL red light therapy panel (valued at $1,799) with every sauna purchase while supplies last. Unlike lower-end models that hide small LED strips in the ceiling, this medical-grade panel spans the entire front wall of the sauna.
That means you’ll be fully surrounded by powerful wavelengths across both the visible red and near-infrared spectrums, which are shown to help support cellular repair, inflammation reduction, and collagen stimulation. It’s hard to imagine a better complementary perk than one of the most comprehensive red light setups that you can get in a home sauna.
If you’ve ever dreamed about having a sauna at home, this might be your sign. Just don’t wait—the offer is only available while supplies last.
Dr. Jane Goodall’s death certificate revealed that the chimpanzee expert died due to a cardiac arrest. The medical episode occurs when someone’s heart ceases to work properly, which can stop the heart from beating entirely and prevent blood flow to the rest of the body. The risk of cardiopulmonary arrest increases as someone ages and with Goodall passing away at 91-years-old, her death is considered natural. The globally recognized primatologist also had epilepsy, but it is unclear if that played any part in her death. After a career studying chimpanzees and advancing the way people viewed animals, Goodall passed away on Oct. 1. At the time of her death, the Jane Goodall Institute announced that she passed from natural causes.
Cancellation rates for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions doubled in September in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s six-day suspension, according to data from subscription analytics firm Antenna. The company reported that monthly churn rates for Disney+ increased from 4 percent in August to 8 percent in September, while Hulu’s rates rose from 5 percent to 10 percent during the same period. Disney had been second in lowest churn rates, behind Netflix, until September. Streaming platforms usually see fairly consistent cancellation rates, so the doubling of these numbers reflects a stark difference. But Variety noted that both of these services saw an increase in sign-ups, which helped to offset the drop-off. Pending cancellations also subsided quickly, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. And Disney’s own internal numbers show a lower rate than Antenna’s data. It’s unclear whether the cancellations were due to Kimmel’s suspension or Disney’s announcement of a monthly price hike on the day he returned to screens. ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a Sept. 15 on-air monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. Kimmel’s comment spurred FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten to pull the Disney-owned station’s broadcasting license.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re a little over halfway through Sober October, the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these juicy watermelon gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Colman Domingo reveals he has joined the cast for Wicked: For Good as the voice of the Cowardly Lion. Domingo is known for his performances in acclaimed films, including The Color Purple, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Sing Sing.The Emmy Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Monday, to reveal his participation in the upcoming sequel with one of the few new roles from the mainstay 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The first 2024 Wicked film was a box office success, becoming Universal’s second highest-grossing film of the year globally. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received Oscar nominations for their performances in the first film. The highly anticipated movie will merge timelines with the original Broadway musical, marking the first time Elphaba and Glinda meet iconic “Oz” characters: Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. The storyline will continue in the series sequel in theaters on Nov. 2.
A critical shortage of air traffic controllers, forced to work without pay, is causing severe flight disruptions at airports across the country as the government shutdown enters its 20th day. Nearly 9,000 flights have been delayed since Sunday, FlightAware reports, with airports in Newark, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas suffering the worst delays due to spiraling staff shortages. Around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents have been denied paychecks and forced to work six-day weeks throughout the shutdown, resulting in large numbers of sick days making an already short-staffed profession even worse. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said 53 percent of airport delays since the shutdown have been due to staff shortages, compared to around 5 percent during normal service. Throughout the shutdown, the Trump administration has aired videos at airports across the country blaming the Democrats refusal to reopen the federal government for the delays. A number of airports have refused to pay them after stating they “do not engage in partisan politics.”
Eminem is dating celebrity stylist Katrina Malota, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, according to outlets. TMZ shared that Malota has worked with Eminem on music videos and photoshoots for years, along with other notable artists such as Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent. The 15-time Grammy winner has not shared a public relationship since the ’90s with his marriage to Kimberly Scott, the muse to several of his songs including “97 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Puke,” and “Bad Husband.” They shared a tumultuous relationship, divorcing two times in 1999 and 2006 in the midst of Scott’s multiple drug-related offenses. The divorced couple share three kids: Alaina, 32, Hailie, 29, and Stevie, 23. Eminem has spent the last two decades devoted to fatherhood. “The most important thing is to be there for my kids,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. Scott claimed he’s an “excellent” father and “He loves the kids very much.” “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” Eminem told Vulture in 2017. Though Eminem and Malota have yet to confirm their relationship, it appears that the artist is exploring dating now that his children are adults.
A woman has won a landmark court case against her neighbor that forces him to stop smoking medical marijuana in his home. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd, 76, said the “feces” or “skunk” smell made her regret returning to her duplex in Washington, D.C.. Thomas Cackett, 73, who lives on the ground floor of a neighboring property was banned from smoking weed within 25 feet of her home—including on his own property. The D.C. Court of Appeals panel ruled in her favor. Ippolito-Shepherd had been representing herself in a five-year legal battle that saw her win in 2023 in the lower court. Cackett argued he only smokes once a day for no longer than five minutes. “I am not Snoop Dogg,” he insisted to the court, saying his marijuana use is for several health conditions. The higher court said it was “doubtful” that he only smoked briefly every day. Ippolito-Shepherd said her “use and enjoyment of her own property” was more important than his “enjoyment of his marijuana.” The case sets a precedent in D.C. and potentially across the U.S., on the rights of annoyed neighbors.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting enough protein can be tricky—especially if you rely on solid food alone. If you’re on a hunt for a quick, convenient, and energizing solution for meeting your macros, Bulletproof‘s new High Protein Iced Coffee gives you the ultimate boost. The iced coffee has 12 grams of fast-digesting whey isolate and slower-digesting whey concentrate to support muscle recovery, energy, and satiety. Plus, it’s also supercharged with twice the caffeine of a typical eight-ounce cup of joe. Mix it with water or milk for a frothy, creamy at-home latte that fuels both body and mind—no chalky texture or weird flavor.
The new iced coffee mix is available in original and mocha flavors and has only 110 calories per serving. As with all of Bulletproof’s coffees, this High Protein Iced Coffee is checked for toxins caused by mold, so you can be sure you’re getting a clean cup every time. The best part? Right now, you can score 50 percent off your second bag with code BOGO50. Or, if you’re looking to pick up something for the warm coffee drinker in your house, the BOGO is applicable site-wide until Sept. 28.
A new eye implant has improved the vision of 81 percent of trial participants suffering from the most common cause of irreversable blindness among the elderly. José-Alain Sahel. study author and chair of ophthalmology department at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said, “It’s the first time that any attempt at vision restoration has achieved such results in a large number of patients. More than 80 per cent of the patients were able to read letters and words, and some of them are reading pages in a book.” The study was carried out on people with geographic atrophy, a subtype of advanced age-related macular degeneration. AMD harms central vision, which allows people do things like drive and read. The Financial Times reported participants registered “clinically meaningful improvements in their vision.” The device mounts a camera on a pair of bespoke glasses, which then projects onto an implant in patients’ retinas. The findings of the experiment were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The paper’s lead author, Frank Holz, hailed the signifigance of the breakthrough. “This study confirms that, for the first time, we can restore functional central vision in patients blinded by geographic atrophy,” he said. “The implant represents a paradigm shift in treating late-stage age-related macular degeneration.”
A video showing an Iranian regime enforcer escorting his daughter into a luxury Tehran hotel in a plunging strapless wedding gown has ignited fury over hijab crackdowns. The clip, which was shared to X by activist Cameron Behzadi, shows Ali Shamkhani—the 70-year-old senior adviser to the supreme leader and former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council—leading his daughter Fatemeh into the Espinas Palace Hotel as guests cheer. The Western-style ceremony triggered accusations of double standards, given the state’s enforcement of strict dress codes for women, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that critics had blasted the “lavish” celebration amid economic hardship and the regime’s mandatory hijab laws. Exiled activist Masih Alinejad said on X that the wedding showed how the elite “preach ‘modesty’ while their own daughters parade in designer dresses.” Swedish-Iranian MP Alireza Akhondi called it a “display of hypocrisy.” Shamkhani helped oversee the state response after 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini died in police custody in 2022. She was arrested for allegedly violating rules requiring women to wear the headscarf. The subsequent unrest saw the government make mass arrests and use deadly force.