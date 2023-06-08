Help Your Skin Reach New Heights With Peak Scents' Enriching, Plant-Based Skincare
GLOWY GOODNESS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Are you looking for natural skincare products, but worried they won’t get the job done? Look no further than Peak Scents–an Arizona-based brand founded by a certified herbalist and lover of nature. Before its creation, Peak Scents’ founder DeAnn Tracy worked as a river guide in the Grand Canyon for many years, which exposed DeAnn and her clients to harsh weather conditions that inevitably affected their skin. This led DeAnn down the trail less traveled in her desire to create skincare products that help protect and hydrate skin, while also being completely natural and never including anything potentially harmful to the skin, like synthetic fragrances, dyes, or preservatives. The brand’s Body Glow Bundle is the perfect combination of benefits and ingredients, as it features three favored products from the brand: its moisturizing and makeup-removing facial coconut cleansing milk, a skin-softening and potentially stretch mark-reducing cocoa butter misting skin oil, and a gently exfoliating coconut sugar scrub with pink kaolin clay. To summit all up, you should check out this clean and cruelty-free brand to level up your skincare routine ASAP.
Peak Scents' Body Glow Bundle