‘Peaky Blinders’ Calls Out DeSantis for Using Clips in Trump Attack Ad
‘STRONGLY DISAPPROVE’
In a statement issued Wednesday, the makers of the hit British period drama Peaky Blinders decried the use of clips from the show in a bizarre new attack ad on Donald Trump shared by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign. The ad—which contrasted Trump’s (limited) support for LGBTQ rights with DeSantis’ hardline policies—includes clips that appear to liken DeSantis to the show’s main character, Thomas Shelby, among other fictional men. The statement on behalf of the show—including lead actor Cillian Murphy, who plays Shelby—called out DeSantis for using footage from the show without permission. “We confirm the footage of Thomas Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official license,” the statement said. “We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”