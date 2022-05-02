CHEAT SHEET
Two ‘Pedal Pub’ Riders in Critical Condition After Beer Bike Rolls Over in Atlanta
The driver of a party bike carrying 15 pedaling drinkers through Atlanta on Saturday night has been charged with driving under the influence after the “pedal pub” rolled over, according to Atlanta police. The driver, who has not been identified, was also charged with a business permit violation. All 15 of the passengers onboard the bike were taken to hospitals for treatment—and two remained in critical condition overnight Sunday. The “pedal pub” rolled over as it tried to make a left turn, according to witness accounts. A “pedal pub” operates as all the passengers pedal as they drink, but only the driver controls the steering mechanism.