Pedro Pascal In Talks To Replace Joaquin Phoenix in Gay Romance Film
De Noche, the Todd Haynes film that was shelved after star Joaquin Phoenix abandoned the project, is being revived, Deadline reports. The outlet reports that Haynes, best known for directing Carol, is eyeing Pedro Pascal for what was Phoenix’s lead role, and that producers are working around Pascal’s packed schedule to ensure the film can be made. Pascal would star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez, and the pair will play men in the 1930s who fall in love and leave Los Angeles for Mexico. It is still not known why Phoenix, Pascal’s co-star in this summer’s Eddington, left the project, but he was reportedly a no-show on set for two-weeks prior to the movie’s shutdown. Producer Christine Vachon described the unusual events as a “tragedy,” telling an audience last year, “Todd Haynes is 62. He’s not old but there’s a finite number of films that he will be able to do in his lifetime... The idea that his time was wasted and a movie is not the result of all that time working with Joaquin is a tragedy to me.”