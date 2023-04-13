Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Okay, I’m going to say it, but do I even need to? Pedro Pascal is hot. We all know this–his magnetizing charm, wild wild west “cool sl*tty daddy” save-the-day sway, and delicious salt-and-peppering scruff are the spicy seasoning on top of the smash hit that is The Last of Us. Even if you haven’t seen this show, odds are you’re familiar with the immense hype surrounding HBO’s series about Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and their trek through a brutal post-apocalyptic world. (This show is so groundbreaking that I can’t say I’m surprised more cordyceps keep poking their way through the cracks of the earth. Like, talk about quality television.)

Another thing that people are obsessed with right now? Purchasing prayer candles with their favorite hot and beloved celebrities on them, who have been edited to look like holy saints and then rightfully sold to the masses to serve as both decor and guiding lights in their homes. It makes complete sense that Pedro is the next notable celebrity to be planted onto one of these, considering the aforementioned grip he has on society right now. That’s right–just when you thought he couldn’t get hotter, you can now light a candle with his face on it.

And maybe this candle won’t fully make up for the lack of The Last of Us on TV right now, but while we anxiously await season two, we can feel better knowing that at least the show’s spirit is near us. You can also try this iconic ’90s-themed or “Daddy's Girl” shirt on for size if prayer candles aren’t your vibe.

Pedro Pascal Devotional Prayer Saint Candle Buy At Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pedro Pascal Devotional Saint Candle Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Saint Pedro Pascal Unscented Candle Buy At Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

