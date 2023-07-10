Get a Peek Inside Putin’s Insanely Lavish Secret Train
OFF THE RAILS
While his unprovoked invasion in Ukraine has made life hell for ordinary citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling in style via an opulent private train, according to leaked documents and photos published by CNN. The fit-out, which CNN described as a “closely guarded state secret,” includes a gym furnished with equipment by American company Hoist, a “cosmetology center” complete with a massage table and radio-frequency machine to enhance skin tautness, and a spa with a full Turkish steam bath. Putin increasingly prefers to travel by train because it’s harder to track than flights, CNN reported, citing a security detail who defected from Russia last year. However, amateur trainspotters have proven to be a headache with some noticing the so-called ghost train that is not listed on public timetables or maps. The leaked material was obtained by the Dossier Center, a London-based group backed by exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The center said its documents tie the fit-out to high-ranking Kremlin officials, though a Putin spokesperson said he “does not have such a car in his use or in his ownership.”