This Company’s CBD Comes Is Made From Orange Peels, Not Cannabis

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you want to know whether or not you can trust a company’s products, try to determine if the people who run that company put their money where their mouths are. Or, in this case, put their own products into their own mouths. Does the CEO of Peels do that? Why yes, yes, he does. In fact, he depends on the products Peels produces each and every day, as do so many people these days. Those products are a line of CBD gummies, oils, and shots, and to be candid, a lot of companies are offering things like that already.

Peels is making a line of products that are both identical to other CBD lines in one way of looking at it, but completely different in another way. This may sound confusing, but we’ll get there. First off, we asked the man behind the brand why he started Peels in the first place.

Peels Citrus Derived CBD Oil Buy at Peels $ 95 Free Shipping

Chris Hetherington, the founder of Peels, downplayed things a bit when he replied: “I come from an athletic background. I played tackle football for many years, for 26 years, including professionally in the NFL for 11 years,” and then he moved right on, not mentioning his time as the starting quarterback at Yale, his successes with multiple NFL teams, or the fact that he was a multi-sport athlete at different times in his life. So, instead, take it from us: this guy has lived a very physical life. But he has also had a career working with a hedge fund, he has run several companies, and he has now started his own business, Peels, so don’t think of sports as defining his life so much as paving the way.

Peels CBD Gummies Buy at Peels $ 45 Free Shipping

As an athlete, Hetherington was always focused on his fitness and health, but that often came secondary to performance on the field. He hated how often NFL doctors would “hand out prescription meds like they were tic-tac’s,” as he explained it, and so later in life, especially after having briefly run a Colorado-based health and wellness, he took a new direction in life an founded a brand that could help people better their own wellbeing with one of the most sought-after substances around today: CBD.

Peels CBD Night Oil Buy at Peels $ 105 Free Shipping

The benefits of CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, are widely recognized today. It may help reduce inflammation and minimize pain (both critical for athletes), it can help some people regulate healthy sleep cycles, it can reduce anxiety and stress, and it may sharpen mental acuity for some people. The “problem,” in many people's eyes, is that CBD is primarily derived from the cannabis plant, the same plant from which we get marijuana and its psychoactive chemical compound, THC.

Peels CBD Immunity Shots Buy at Peels $ 72 Free Shipping

Though CBD is non-psychoactive, not addictive, and is generally considered safe, many people still shy away from it due to its association with marijuana. Here’s the thing: CBD can also be sourced from other plants, such as oranges. Or orange peels, in this case, thus the name—and thus a greener use of resources, too, as said orange peels would otherwise be waste products.

Maybe it sounds too good to be true, but it’s true. We asked Hetherington directly if the CBD extracted from orange peels is chemically identical to that sourced from hemp or cannabis plants and he replied: “It is. It is molecularly identical to hemp-or cannabis-derived CBD. And it acts in the body in the same way and has the same benefits.”

If you have ever been curious about CBD but hesitant based on the association with pot or weed or cannabis or whatever you call it, it’s time to let curiosity win, because this stuff is about as far from that stuff as, well, oranges.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.