Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan may become the first Indigenous female governor in U.S. history after Gov. Tim Walz was tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Flanagan’s father, Marvin Manypenny, who died in 2020 at the age of 72, was an Indian land rights activist and a member of the White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. Flanagan, who would become governor if Harris and Walz win the 2024 presidential election, is also a member of the White Earth Nation.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White Earth Nation and the Chippewa Tribe for comment.

Flanagan minored in American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota, and she says she uses that education “every single day” in her job as lieutenant governor.

“The foundation I received from American Indian studies and child development absolutely informs the work I do for Indigenous communities, children, and families,” she told the university.

Flanagan, who previously served as a Minnesota state representative, joined Walz in 2019 when he assumed office as governor. Flanagan has championed Indigenous rights as a part of her legislative agenda.

“It’s always a good day when there are lots and lots of Native folks walking around the Capitol and we start with a drum on the front steps,” Flanagan told ICT News during American Indigenous Day this year. “This is how it’s supposed to be.”

Flanagan and Walz signed a landmark Indigenous sovereignty bill in 2021 which affirmed “tribal sovereignty; requires state agencies to appoint tribal-state liaisons and recognize the unique legal relationship between the State of Minnesota; and mandates tribal-state relations training for state leaders and employees.”

Flanagan could join Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) as the third Indigenous U.S. governor. Former Gov. Johnston Murray (D-OK), who served from 1951-1955, was the first Indigenous governor.

Walz’ appointment could also mean that president of the Minnesota state Senate, Bobby Joe Champion, would become the first Black lieutenant governor in Minnesota’s history.