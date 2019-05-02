Pelosi Accuses Barr of Lying to Congress: ‘That’s a Crime’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. “What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime,” Pelosi told reporters. “He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law.” Pelosi was apparently referring to Barr’s assertion during a hearing last month that Mueller’s team had not expressed any concerns to him about his four-page summary of Mueller’s findings. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mueller sent Barr a personal letter expressing his concern over the summary. Mueller wrote that the summary “threatens to undermine... public confidence” in the investigation, and “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the probe.

The attorney general refused to attend his second House Judiciary Committee testimony on Thursday, and the Justice Department is not complying with a subpoena for the full unredacted Mueller Report. These refusals to comply are adding to the Democrats’ deep frustrations with the Trump administration, and have led some to call on Barr to resign.