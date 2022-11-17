Pelosi Announces End to Historic Run as Democratic Leader

After 20 years atop the House Democratic Caucus, the passage of legislation expanding health care, multiple bills averting financial meltdowns, and landmark measures on women’s rights, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that she was stepping down—not out of Congress, but no longer in leadership.

"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said. “For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus."

In an emotional speech from the floor of the House, Pelosi revealed her plans to a chamber packed with nearly all of her Democratic colleagues—but not before taking several victory laps for the achievements of her historic run as leader, from the passage of the Affordable Care Act to the recent achievements of the Biden administration.

Pelosi also spoke about the fragility of democracy, referencing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and saying "democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm."

She thanked her colleagues and her constituents—who have sent her to Congress for 35 years—noted how the Democratic Caucus has changed over her time in leadership, and said she never thought she would go "from homemaker to House Speaker."

For the first time in two decades, someone other than Nancy Pelosi is set to be the leader of the House Democratic caucus. That the long-serving California Democrat—regarded by both admirers and detractors as one of the most skilled political leaders of all time—would step down was not exactly a surprise, given Republicans’ successful campaign to flip control of the House in the 2022 midterm. But Pelosi’s move still sent shockwaves through Washington, which has not seen such a monumental leadership shift in decades.

The significance of the moment was clear from the moment Pelosi stepped into the Capitol. The Speaker wore a white pantsuit for the occasion, which she’s often done for momentous speeches. Her daughter, Alexandra, a documentary filmmaker, was trailing her, filming on her phone.

In the House chamber on Thursday, the Democratic side of the chamber was packed with lawmakers and aides; in the front rows were longtime allies and her counterpart from the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Democrats’ California delegation all sat toward the front, three of them overflowing onto the Republican side of the room.

During one-minute speeches from members leading up to Pelosi’s remarks, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson (SC) ended his brief speech with a shout out to the outgoing speaker, stating, “Godspeed to Nancy Pelosi.”

During her speech, lawmakers took out their phones and snapped photos when they weren’t giving her raucous standing ovations. Some two-dozen GOP lawmakers, including presumptive Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) sat and clapped politely at times during Pelosi’s remarks.

The speaker kept her decision closely held for months as the media and colleagues pressed her about what she might do after the 2022 midterm elections.

Leading up to Thursday’s announcement, the Speaker took two versions of a speech home. Her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, a fervent Twitter defender of the Speaker, tweeted Wednesday morning, “Anybody who tells you they know what she will do is a liar.”

But to many, the timing of Pelosi’s choice to step down from leadership makes sense.

On Wednesday, Democrats officially lost control of the House by a narrow margin, after a stronger than expected midterm performance. After four years in the majority, which saw Pelosi shepherd several important bills through Congress, it was unlikely that she would end her career relegated to the minority. And her husband, Paul Pelosi, just weeks ago was attacked by an intruder with a hammer in their San Francisco home, leaving him hospitalized and on a long path to recovery.

On top of it all, for years, there’s been a hunger for new leadership in the caucus, even among those who deeply admire Pelosi. She and Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Jim Clyburn (D-SC), all in their 80s, have been the top three Democrats since the 2000s. In Pelosi and Hoyer's case, they've been the No. 1 and No. 2 Democrats for 20 years.

But Pelosi's announcement has already set off a cascade of news. Shortly after Pelosi's speech, Hoyer announced he also would not seek another term in Democratic leadership and was throwing his support behind House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (NY). And then minutes later, Clyburn did the same.

Jeffries, who sat two seats over from Schumer during Pelosi’s speech, is the clear frontrunner to lead Democrats, but anyone is free to hop in the race.

The shake-up at the top would likely come with some concessions or assurances from new Democratic leadership, just as Republicans are doing now. Some moderates in the caucus have thrown out term limits on the speaker as something they’d like to see, but Jeffries is in such a strong position with Pelosi and Hoyer stepping down that he may not need to make a deal.

For now, Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn instantly become the most important rank-and-file members of the Democratic Caucus, with influence that extends far beyond being just a member of Congress.

Asked after Pelosi's announcement if he'd like the former speaker to join his committee, current Rules Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) suggested Pelosi would be a natural fit on the panel that dictates what bills come to the floor and is colloquially referred to as "the Speaker's Committee."

"She's more than welcome," McGovern said. "We'd love her."