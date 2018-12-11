Pelosi: Border Wall Is a ‘Manhood Thing’ for Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Trump’s insistence on building a wall along the southern border is a “manhood thing,” The Washington Post reports. “It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing,” she reportedly said at a Democratic caucus committee meeting shortly after her heated exchange with the president and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Pelosi also reportedly said that she was “trying to be the mom” in the room while Trump and Schumer argued about funding for the border wall. According to the Post, Pelosi considered the meeting a political win for the Democrats after Trump said he would be “proud” to shut the government down over the wall issue. “The fact is, we did get him to say, to fully own, that the shutdown was his,” Pelosi said in the meeting. “That was an accomplishment.” Pelosi, Trump, and Schumer argued and took jabs at each other in front of press cameras Tuesday morning while discussing the votes needed in order to provide funding for the border wall.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10