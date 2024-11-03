Pelosi: Evident Trump’s Brain is ‘Deteriorating’ During Unhinged Rally

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “cognitive degeneration” may be to blame for some of Donald Trump’s more deranged comments at his rally in Pennsylvania Sunday.

During an appearance on Inside with Jen Psaki, the California representative said it was “evident” that Trump was “deteriorating” and potentially putting his supporters in harms' way by suggesting that he would not mind if gun violence targeted the media covering his rally.

“I think that what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration,” Pelosi said.

“You saw recently there was talk about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks. Something is very wrong there, and what’s indicative also is diminishing the power of the press, the guardian of our freedom in this country.”

During the rally, Trump told the crowd that someone would have to “shoot through the fake news” to get to him and added, “I don’t mind that so much.”

.@TeamPelosi on Trump’s violent rhetoric at PA rally: “I think that what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration… He can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is.” pic.twitter.com/gRJ5qNZ4iR — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 3, 2024

Pelosi predicted that Trump might not live to see his full term, and that electing him could place JD Vance as commander-in-chief.

“So I think people who are thinking about voting for him have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is and is clearly evident, and they may be voting for President Vance, which is a horrible thing for our country,” she said.

Prompted by host Jen Psaki, Pelosi then spoke about her experience with violence from MAGA fans.

The Democrat - whom Trump has labeled “the enemy from within” - was directly targeted by insurgents during the Capitol riots in 2021. In 2022, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer when an intruder, David DePape, entered their home while shouting “Where’s Nancy?”

“You’re right, our family has experienced the violence... coming into our house, violating the sanctity of our home, the safety of my husband, looking for me, echoing what was said on January 6th in the Capitol,” she said.

Pelosi added that the insurgents were “Coming up to punish me for what I had said about Donald Trump.”