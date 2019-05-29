Pelosi: Facebook a ‘Willing Enabler’ of Russian Interference for Keeping Doctored Videos Up

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Facebook a “willing enabler” of Russian interference in an interview Wednesday after the platform chose not to remove doctored videos of her that made it seem like she was slurring her words. “We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” she told San Francisco radio station KQED, according to Politico. “I can take it. ... But [Facebook is] lying to the public.” She went on to say the social network has “proven—by not taking down something they know is false—that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.” Facebook reportedly said Friday that they would not be taking down the videos because the company’s rules don’t prohibit users from posting false information. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment to Politico.