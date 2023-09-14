Pelosi Hardly Gives Kamala Harris a Ringing Endorsement in Awkward CNN Interview
NOT SO KEEN
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to give a straight answer when pressed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper on whether she felt Vice President Kamala Harris was the best fit as Joe Biden’s running mate in his re-election bid. The cringey interview aired Wednesday night, with Pelosi deflecting two questions from Cooper. “Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?” Cooper asked first, which Pelosi responded with “[Biden] thinks so, and that’s what matters.” She then went on an aside to praise Harris’ political astuteness, recalling her underdog campaign to become California’s attorney general. Cooper followed up once Pelosi finished, asking again, “Do you think she is the best running mate, though?” A clearly befuddled Pelosi answered back, “She’s the vice president of the United States. People say to me, ‘Why isn’t she doing this or that?’ Because she’s the vice president. That’s the job description. You don’t do that much.”