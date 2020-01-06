Pelosi: House Will Vote on ‘War Power Resolution’ to Limit Trump’s Actions Against Iran This Week
The House of Representatives will vote on a “War Powers Resolution” this week aimed at setting limits on President Trump’s military actions against Iran, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced late Sunday. In a letter sent to Democratic members of Congress, Pelosi said the resolution “reasserts Congress’ long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further congressional action is taken, the administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.” The Trump administration is deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after its airstrike killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and brought the countries to the brink of war. On Sunday, Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites and crippling economic sanctions to pay for U.S. military bases in the country. In the letter, Pelosi wrote: “The Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats, and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”