CHEAT SHEET
LOST LUGGAGE
Pelosi Left Her Big Impeachment Speech on a Plane, Says Report
It was the culmination of months of anguished deliberations over whether to push ahead with impeachment proceedings against the president. But when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally sat down and wrote her speech to announce the historic inquiry, she ended up leaving it behind on the plane she was traveling on. Reuters reports Pelosi began writing her speech on a Monday flight from New York to Washington after mulling the Ukraine allegations over the weekend. A source told Reuters that Pelosi “wrote the first draft of her speech that she would give Tuesday,” before leaving it behind. The source added that all was not lost however, saying: “At least she had organized it in her head.” In her statement delivered Tuesday, Pelosi she said had committed “a violation of the law” and “a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.”