CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pelosi Nameplate Thief Outed by High School Pal: Feds
FAMILIAR FACE
Numerous tipsters contacted the FBI to identify a Sullivan, Missouri woman who was seen on video hoisting a piece of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office nameplate aloft as a trophy during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, according to a federal complaint. At least three people outed Emily Hernandez by name, with an old high school friend confirming the woman with the nameplate frgagment was indeed Hernandez. The words “the House” and the name “Nancy” could be clearly seen engraved on the wooden remnant, per the complaint. Hernandez has been charged with unlawfully entering a restricted government building, disruptive conduct, and theft.