Pelosi Puts Forward New Plan for Bipartisan Capitol Riot Commission, Says Report
ON THE TABLE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly dangled some fresh concessions in front of Republicans in her quest to hold a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi first voiced her support for the idea in February, telling lawmakers that she wanted an “independent 9/11-type commission to investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex.” But that effort has repeatedly run into roadblocks from Republicans who have downplayed the severity of the insurrection and have argued that any inquiry should widen its scope to include other unrest in the nation. In her latest pitch to Republicans, Pelosi reportedly offered to evenly split the panel’s membership between the two parties, and said that any subpoenas would have to be approved by representatives from both sides. It’s not clear if the concessions will be enough to make the plans move forward.