Pelosi Rejected Nadler Plea to Launch Impeachment After Mueller Testimony: Politico
Nancy Pelosi rejected Jerry Nadler's appeal to launch impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump following Robert Mueller's testimony Wednesday, according to Politico. The House Judiciary Committee Chairman reportedly pressed for proceedings to begin during a closed-door meetings of senior Democrats Wednesday, but House Speaker Pelosi is said to have told him that he was getting ahead of himself. According to the report, Nadler wanted to instruct several House committee chairs to begin drafting articles of impeachment. Nadler is said to have told Pelosi that polls showed limited public support for removing President Richard Nixon from office in 1973, but that public support grew as more evidence came out. Pelosi reportedly argued that the “slow, methodical approach” employed by House Democrats was the right one.