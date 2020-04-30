Pelosi ‘Satisfied’ With Biden’s Nonexistent Response to Tara Reade’s Sex-Assault Allegation
Nancy Pelosi says she’s absolutely fine with how Joe Biden has responded to sexual-assault allegations against him—despite the fact he’s yet to address them publicly. The House speaker was asked on CNN’s New Day on Thursday morning if it was time for Biden to respond to the claims from Tara Reade, who says he assaulted her when she worked in his Senate office in the early 1990s. Biden’s campaign has denied the claims, but he has yet to address them personally. Pelosi said she had “great sympathy” for women who bring forward sexual-assault allegations, but added: “I do support Joe Biden, I’m satisfied with how he has responded, I know him, I was proud to endorse him on Monday, and so I’m satisfied with that.” When pressed, Pelosi went on to say that the claims are “a matter [Biden] has to deal with,” before going on to praise the former VP’s “values, integrity, authenticity, imagination, and connection to the American people.”