Pelosi Says Biden Staying on the Ticket Is No Done Deal

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of endorsing President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe—re-opening the debate about whether the 81-year-old should stand.

The president has been clear that he wants to stay in the race against former President Donald Trump and insists that he will steam ahead despite leading Democrats called for him to pull out of the race after his disastrous showing in the debate.

Pelosi, however, suggested Biden had not yet made up his mind, which appears to undermine his position.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short,” she said.

Pelosi praised Biden for his work as president and for his opening remarks at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. “I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” Pelosi said when asked if she wants Biden to continue his run for a second presidential term.