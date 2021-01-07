Pelosi Says Capitol Police Chief Should Go Over MAGA Riot Breach

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the head of the Capitol Police to be fired for the security failure that saw Trump supporters violently invade the Capitol building, leading to police shooting at least one insurrectionist.

“There was a failure at the top of the Capitol Police, and I think Mr. [Steven] Sund -- he hasn’t even called us,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday.

Pelosi also said that Paul D. Irving, the House sergeant at arms, will resign. That represents the first act of accountability, centering around the senior law-enforcement official responsible for securing the House of Representatives.

Her Senate counterpart, soon-to-be Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, signaled that the Senate sergeant at arms, Michael Stenger, needed to leave his position as well. “If Senate Sergeant at Arms Stenger hasn’t vacated his position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” Schumer said Thursday.

Stenger’s office did not immediately answer whether he will resign.

Investigations into the cause of the spectacular collapse in Capitol security on Wednesday have already begun. The House committee on administration, which oversees the Capitol Police, has started an inquiry alongside the Republican and Democratic leadership, chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) announced.

The Capitol Police, who answer to a board that includes the House and Senate sergeants at arms, have yet to address the security breakdown. Armed insurrectionists were able to occupy the Capitol building for hours, ransacking offices, causing lockdowns and evacuations of legislatures, to intimidate lawmakers away from certifying the electoral-college victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

While some imagery showed demonstrators overwhelming the Capitol Police, in some cases officers took selfies with the insurrectionists and made few arrests. It remains unclear what if any preparatory measures the Sergeant-at-Arms or the Capitol Police took ahead of a demonstration President Trump called for and promised would be “wild.”

The Capitol Police did not answer The Daily Beast’s questions. A statement on Thursday, from Sund, the first from the Capitol Police, claimed without elaboration that they had “a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.” Sund, who issued the statement before Pelosi called on him to resign, pledged that “a thorough review” was underway.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, pointedly noted the “stark and damning” contrast in “the Federal police response to violent gun-wielding domestic terrorists storming the Capitol yesterday [to] the treatment of migrant families at the border and peaceful Black Lives Matters protestors.” Thompson said his committee’s priority in the new congress would be to examine far-right domestic terrorism.

Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general, has similarly yet to explain preparatory steps, if any existed, made by the Justice Department. Hours after the insurrectionists had already breached the Capitol around 1p.m., Rosen called in additional federal law enforcement – “hundreds,” he said – to supplement the Capitol Police. Yet it took until shortly before the 6pm curfew in D.C. for the Capitol Building to be completely cleared of the insurrectionists.

On Thursday, Rosen vowed that criminal charges were forthcoming.

“Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” Rosen said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray urged the public to help the bureau identify insurrectionists. “Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges,” Wray said Thursday.

The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, outlined a plan to bolster security between now and Biden’s inauguration. By the weekend, McCarthy said at a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, some 6,200 National Guardsmen will arrive in the city from D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New York and New Jersey. The enormous security contingent outnumbers a heavy Army brigade.

In addition to the insurrectionist shot and by Capitol Police, Ashli Babbitt, who later died of her wounds, D.C. police identified three others on the Capitol grounds who died of what they described as medical emergencies: 50-year old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, PA; 55-year old Kevin Greeson of Athens, AL; and 34-year old Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw, GA. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee did not know if the three were part of the demonstrations.

Pelosi thanked “many of our Capitol Police” for protecting besieged legislators and staff. She called on “a full review” of what she described as “horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history.”

-- Sam Brodey contributed reporting