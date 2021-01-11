Pelosi Says House Will Move to Impeach Trump After Capitol Riot
HERE WE GO AGAIN
The House of Representatives will begin impeachment hearings against President Trump after he helped incite a violent mob in the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote in a letter to colleagues on Sunday. If a vote succeeds, Trump will become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. According to the AP, Democrats will first attempt to introduce a resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which provides for the removal of the president by his Cabinet if they deem him unfit for office. Pence is not expected to carry out that process. No date has been given for a floor vote on impeachment, and with nine days left in Trump’s term, some top Democrats have proposed delaying the trial until 100 days into President-elect Joe Biden’s term, which begins Jan. 20.