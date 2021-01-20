Pelosi: Trump’s Incitement of Capitol Riot Makes Him an Accessory to Murder
‘WORDS ARE IMPORTANT’
Donald Trump decided not to pardon himself in his last-gasp spree of clemencies in the dying hours of his presidency on Wednesday—and, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is right, that’s a decision he may come to regret. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that ran Tuesday night, Pelosi said that she believes the president’s role in the deadly Capitol riot this month makes him an accessory to the crime of murder. She told Reid: “Presidents’ words are important. They weigh a ton... [The rioters] used his words to come here.” Pelosi then went a step further and said Trump’s incitement of the violence makes him an accessory to the crimes committed during the riot. She said: “The crime, in some cases, was murder... And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”