Pelosi Threatens War With Trump After Jan. 6 Attack in New Footage
EVEN MORE FILM
New video footage taken from before, during, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots sheds new light on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s actions during the crisis that dominated the end of her career as Speaker. The footage, which has so far been obtained by Politico and CNN, shows the then sitting House Speaker evacuating the Capitol on Jan. 6 to Fort McNair in D.C. The footage was shot by Alexandra Pelosi, the former House Speaker’s daughter, and a documentary filmmaker who was by her mother’s side before and after Jan. 6. The House Select Committee previously obtained some of her footage in their initial investigation. This footage was obtained by the Republican-led House Committee on Administration, which is investigating the investigation. Pelosi reportedly resisted evacuating, telling security guards “I do not support this” and focusing on finishing the Electoral College proceedings. In one moment, Pelosi told her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, “I feel responsible” for the delayed response from the National Guard, according to CNN. “We did not have any accountability for what was going on there and we should have. This is ridiculous,” the former speaker reportedly said. Even more footage was taken from Jan. 7, when Pelosi turned her attention to Donald Trump. Pelosi reportedly asked her staff for a list of Trump’s Cabinet members to call out by name in an upcoming speech, where she also planned to call the then-president “a domestic enemy in the White House.” Pelosi ended up nixing both the call-outs and the phrase “domestic enemy.”