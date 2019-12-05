CHEAT SHEET
Pelosi to Make Impeachment Announcement Thursday Morning
Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement on the “the status of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry” into President Trump on Thursday morning. The House speaker will discuss what happens next in the inquiry at 9 a.m. ET from the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway, where in September she announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry. Her office released no further details on what Pelosi will say. She also plans to appear Thursday night at a CNN town hall, where she is expected to field questions on impeachment. Her remarks follow the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, in which three constitutional scholars told lawmakers that Trump committed impeachable offenses.