Videos Doctored to Make Pelosi Seem Drunk Flood Social Media Amid Trump Feud

Videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that have been doctored to make her appear drunk and slurring her words have flooded social media amid her growing feud with President Trump, The Washington Post reports. YouTube reportedly removed some of the videos, but they were also shared widely Thursday on Twitter and Facebook, where one video spread by conservative page Politics Watchdog gained nearly 2 million views as of Thursday afternoon. The videos, which spread like wildfire around the same time Trump began mocking Pelosi as “crazy” and a “mess,” show the House speaker’s speech Wednesday at a Center for American Progress event where she said House Democrats believe Trump is “engaged in a cover-up.” The footage has been altered, however, to make Pelosi’s speech sound slurred and confused, a trick that the Post reports can be done simply by slowing down the speed and changing the pitch. “There is no question that the video has been slowed to alter Pelosi’s voice,” Hany Farid, a digital-forensics expert at University of California, Berkeley, told the Post. Pelosi’s office has declined to comment on the matter.