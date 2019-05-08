Pelosi: Trump Is Becoming ‘Self-Impeachable’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that while she doesn’t yet support Democrats’ calls for impeaching the president, Donald Trump is making himself “self-impeachable” by refusing Congress’ document and testimony requests. “The point is that every single day, whether it’s obstruction, obstruction, obstruction—obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, ignoring subpoenas[...] every single day, the president is making a case—he’s becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things that he is doing,” Pelosi the The Washington Post’s Robert Costa in a live interview. Politico reports the speaker also had choice words for Attorney General William Barr, who enraged House Dems by refusing both to testify and to hand over an unredacted copy of the Mueller Report, suggesting that he stood up the House because he felt “safer in the Republican majority in the Senate.”