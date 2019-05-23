Pelosi: Trump’s Family, Staff Should Stage an ‘Intervention’ for ‘Good of the Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she’s concerned about President Trump’s well-being and wishes his family or administration would stage an intervention. “I pray for the president of the United States,” she said at a press conference. “I wish that his family or his administration or staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.” Her comments come a day after Trump walked out of an infrastructure meeting and called an unexpected press conference, declaring he won’t work with House Democrats until they stop investigating him. Before the meeting, Pelosi said they believe President Trump “is engaged in a cover-up.”