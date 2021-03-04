Pelosi Urged to Investigate ‘Metal Shavings’ Found in Capitol National Guard Troops’ Food
HEAVY LUNCH
Dozens of National Guard troops deployed to the U.S. Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot have allegedly fallen sick because of “tainted” food—and one congressman is now demanding an investigation to determine whether or not the food has been intentionally sabotaged. According to ABC News, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to investigate after at least 30 National Guard members became sick over the past month after eating the dodgy meals. “Alarmingly, the soldiers have noted receiving almost completely raw meat, some of which, according to press reports, even contained pieces of shaved metal,” the congressman wrote. Smith, who also said he’s heard reports of troops vomiting in the Senate parking lot, asked that the company in charge of catering be replaced immediately, and added: “The provision of this food, whether intentional or not, warrants a thorough investigation.”