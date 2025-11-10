Cheat Sheet
Pelosi’s Daughter Launches Run for Office Days After Mom’s Retirement Announcement

PELOSI DYNASTY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.10.25 1:20PM EST 
Published 11.10.25 1:19PM EST 
Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Christine Pelosi attend the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Christine Pelosi, the 59-year-old daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 85, said Monday that she is running for California state senate. The younger Pelosi’s announcement comes four days after her mom revealed that she will not run for another term in Congress in 2026. “Hi, I’m Christine Pelosi—attorney, author, advocate... wife, mom, and today, a candidate for California state senate,” her campaign video began. Her announcement put an end to speculation that she might make a bid to fill her mother’s seat. She said that if elected to represent San Francisco in the state senate, she would fight “for consumer rights, women’s rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face.” While Christine didn’t directly mention the president, she did platform herself around fighting back against Trump’s policies: “What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up. We fight back. And we organize,” she said. “Power for the people. And that’s what I want to do for you.” Before her run for office, Christine served as a San Francisco prosecutor, women’s rights attorney, Democratic Party activist and co-founded the Veterans and Military Families Council.

Read it at Politico

2
New Food Made From Astronaut Urine to Debut on Space Station
TASTY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.10.25 1:27PM EST 
American astronaut Joseph Tanner waves to the camera during a space walk as part of the STS-115 mission to the International Space Station, September 2006. (Photo by NASA/Getty Images)
American astronaut Joseph Tanner waves to the camera during a space walk as part of the STS-115 mission to the International Space Station, September 2006. (Photo by NASA/Getty Images) NASA/Getty Images

Astronauts embarking on future missions to the Moon or Mars could survive on a new food composed of “thin air” and urine, the European Space Agency has announced. The protein powder, known as Solein, was cooked up by Finnish startup Solar Food and requires little more than water, air, and electricity to manufacture. Urine is also added to the mixture to act as a nitrogen source for protein synthesis. “This project aims at developing a key resource which will allow us to improve human spaceflight’s autonomy, resilience, and also the well-being of our astronauts,” said ESA’s chief exploration scientist, Anqelique Van Ombergen. “For human beings to be able to implement long-duration missions on the Moon, or even one day, to go to Mars, will require innovative and sustainable solutions to be able to survive with limited supplies. With this project, the ESA is developing a key capability for the future of space exploration.” A pilot program for the protein powder is expected to be trialed on board the International Space Station in the near future, with Solein expected to be standard-issue astronaut food by 2035.

Read it at The Independent

3
Jay Leno Opens Up About Wife’s ‘Tricky’ Dementia Battle
'IT IS WHAT IT IS'
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.25 12:38PM EST 
US comedian and television host Jay Leno (L) and his wife Mavis Leno attend Netflix's "Unfrosted" premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 30, 2024.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Jay Leno, 75, opened up about the ups and downs of becoming his wife’s caretaker after her dementia diagnosis. “We have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is,” he told People on Sunday, adding that he “like(s) taking care” of his wife Mavis, 79, and “enjoy(s) her company.” The former talk show host explained that caretaking is “not terrible,” adding that he considers himself “lucky” that it isn’t cancer or a tumor. Leno said he’s “not a woe-is-me person,” but admitted that “there are going to be a couple of years that are tricky.” However, he noted that the decades since the couple wed in November 1980 have been “really great.” Mavis was diagnosed with advanced dementia in April 2024. Leno filed for conservatorship of Mavis Leno in January, noting at the time that he would “execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis’s brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay.” He was granted conservatorship three months later. Shortly after, Leno told In Depth With Graham Bensinger that challenging times like this “really defines a marriage.” He added, “I mean, that’s really what love is. That’s what you do.”

Read it at People

4
‘Star Wars’ Star Gives Disney Ultimatum for Return
STANDING ON BUSINESS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.25 11:21AM EST 
Oscar Isaac in Georgia
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD

Oscar Isaac revealed he won’t return to the Star Wars franchise until Disney takes a more aggressive stance against the Trump administration. Isaac, who plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the franchise’s sequel trilogy, said in an interview published Monday that following the media conglomerate’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September, he was not so optimistic about returning to Star Wars. “Right now, I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great,” Isaac told GQ. The actor had told Variety in August that he was open to the idea of returning to the franchise, saying, “I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something to do with that." From Sept. 17 through Sept. 22, the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended by ABC and Disney in the wake of criticism over Kimmel’s comments about the death of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk. Production restarted on Sept. 23 after critics said the suspension violated free speech.

Read it at Variety

5
Hollywood Legend Enters Hospice Amid Dementia Battle
‘RESTING COMFORTABLY’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.25 10:33AM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Sally Kirkland attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Magic" held at Lumiere Music Hall on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Tran/Getty Images

Sally Kirkland, 84, has entered hospice after being diagnosed with dementia in 2024. The actress entered hospice care at a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where her friend and previous student Coty Galloway is by her side, Michael Greene, Kirkland’s representative, told TMZ. Greene also revealed that the actress had been diagnosed with dementia last year. Greene did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. A GoFundMe page that Galloway and Kirkland’s other friends created explained that the actress had also been experiencing “life-threatening infections” and had been injured during a “fall in the shower, when she was left unattended.” A Nov. 7 update to the page confirmed that Sally had entered hospice and “is resting comfortably.” Before her medical challenges, Kirkland was best known for playing the titular role in the 1987 film Anna, for which she won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, losing out to Cher for Moonstruck. Kirkland has been acting since the 1960s—appearing in movies like JFK, The Sting, Bruce Almighty and Private Benjamin—but has continued to land roles in projects releasing this year. Her IMDb shows that the actress has five upcoming projects she’s set to appear in, as well.

Read it at New York Post

6
Jessica Alba and Marvel Actor Boyfriend Are Instagram Official
HARD LAUNCH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.10.25 11:25AM EST 
Published 11.10.25 11:20AM EST 
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. The actress, 44, filed for divorce from husband and producer Cash Warren in February of this year after nearly 17 years of marriage because of “irreconcilable differences.” Alba has made her debut back in the dating scene with Ramirez, best known for playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in Marvel’s Captain America. Speculation about the relationship started when they were seen together on vacation in Mexico and multiple paparazzi signing of the couple canoodling. In August a source told Us Weekly that Alba was happy in her transition into a “new chapter” as she is “casually dating Danny” and “having a lot of fun.” The source shared that the couple “were friends before it turned romantic,” because they “run in the same social circle.” The two confirmed the rumors by making their relationship Instagram official. They shared a few snapshots of their night at the celebrity-attended Baby2Baby Gala, an event raising millions to help children in poverty. That night Jessica shared images with Kerry Washington, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys and many other celebrities. The selfie showed Ramirez affectionately wrapping his arms around Alba as they shared a laugh.

Read it at TMZ

7
Louvre Heist’s ‘Fedora Man’ Unmasked as 15-Year-Old
HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.10.25 11:55AM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 30: The Louvre Museum in Paris is open to the public, but the Galerie d'Apollon is still closed after the theft of several French crown jewels earlier this month in Paris, France on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 30: The Louvre Museum in Paris is open to the public, but the Galerie d'Apollon is still closed after the theft of several French crown jewels earlier this month in Paris, France on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A sharply dressed “detective” who became a viral sensation after he was snapped at the scene of the Louvre heist has broken his silence after weeks of speculation. Fifteen-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux was outside the Louvre when last month’s multimillion-dollar jewel heist took place. He was snapped next to police wearing a fedora and waistcoat in an image that soon went viral as people joked that he resembled an old-timey detective sent to investigate the scene. “I didn’t know there was a heist,” Delvaux, a schoolboy from south-west Paris, told CNN. The teen became aware of his fame four days after the pic was snapped, when a friend showed him a screenshot and asked, “is that you?” but decided to keep his mouth shut at first. “I didn’t want to say immediately it was me,” he explained. “With this photo, there is a mystery, so you have to make it last.” Delvaux, who cited fictional detectives Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot as style icons, said he dresses the way he does because “I like to be chic. I go to school like this.” When asked if his schoolmates appreciate his vintage style, the teen replied, “Yeah, I think I have a lot of aura.”

8
FDA Issues Urgent Baby Formula Warning Over Illness in 10 States
BAD BATCH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.10.25 9:50AM EST 
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at an event at the USDA Whitten Building on Monday, August 4, 2025.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Federal and state health authorities are investigating 13 confirmed infant botulism cases across 10 states connected to a recalled baby-formula brand. The Food and Drug Administration says all affected infants consumed the same two lot numbers of the product, manufactured by ByHeart Inc, which was voluntarily pulled from shelves. The states hit include Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington. There are no deaths reported so far, and ByHeart, which accounts for only 1 percent of national formula sales, said the recall is precautionary. Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Department of Health and Human Services has nevertheless launched a major review of infant-formula safety and nutrition standards. Named “Operation Stork Speed,” the effort largely focuses on testing for heavy metals and other contaminants, even as critics say the department has overstated the risks and may prompt unfounded distrust among parents toward existing, FDA-approved infant formulas. The agency’s investigation into the current outbreak remains ongoing.

Read it at CBS News

9
Trump Roasted for Embarrassing Travel Mishap
FORGETTING THINGS
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Updated 11.09.25 5:12PM EST 
Published 11.09.25 5:11PM EST 
The US President's official vehicle known as "The Beast", drives with its trunk open, as US President Donald Trump's motorcade travels to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 9, 2025. Trump is returning to Washington DC after spending part of the weekend at his Florida residence of Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
The US President's official vehicle known as "The Beast", drives with its trunk open, as US President Donald Trump's motorcade travels to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 9, 2025. Trump is returning to Washington DC after spending part of the weekend at his Florida residence of Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Sunday journey back to D.C. was marked by his odd arrival to the Palm Beach International Airport. The President spent Friday evening to Sunday afternoon in Florida, making sure to host another garish party at Mar-a-Lago during his brief trip. As Trump was heading to the airport en route to Washington in the presidential limo known as The Beast, a glaring issue was spotted. The trunk was up, and Trump sat seemingly unaware in the back seat. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins flagged the strange detail on X. The incident follows Trump’s slumping entry into a waiting car on Friday, which occurred shortly after he was photographed falling asleep during a White House press conference. Quickly, others on the social media platform jumped in to blast the president’s airport arrival. One commenter noted that “metaphors abound” as many others piped up with jokes about the driving faux pas. “The man who shut off food benefits for millions can’t even shut the trunk of his own limo. Symbolic, isn’t it? Everything falling apart — except his ego," another person said. “Too much cash. Wouldn’t shut,” said a third user.

Read it at X

10
‘Dynasty’ and ‘The Paper Chase’ Star Dies at 98
SPRAWLING CAREER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.10.25 10:18AM EST 
Published 11.10.25 5:18AM EST 
Betty Harford in Dynasty
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Veteran actor Betty Harford, known for her work on both the big and small screens, has died at the age of 98. The Dynasty star played cook Hilda Gunnerson for 34 episodes across eight seasons, and depicted Ms. Nottingham for 45 episodes of The Paper Chase. Her death on Nov. 2 was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a friend, Wendy Mitchell. She wrote on Facebook, “Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on Nov. 2, 2025, she was 98.” She had been living in Santa Barbara, California. Over her career, she appeared in a range of productions, including Gunsmoke, The Wild and the Innocent, and Inside Daisy Clover. She was married to Hungarian actor Sandor Naszody, who died in 1996, and before that, she had been married to sculptor Oliver Andrews. The Private Detective and The Twilight Zone star is survived by her son from her first marriage, Chris.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

