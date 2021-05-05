Peloton Finally Recalls Treadmills After Dozens of Injuries and Child’s Death
RUNNING HOT
Peloton will voluntarily recall all of its treadmills over safety concerns, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 70 accidents involving the Peloton machines have been reported to the regulatory agency, and a 6-year-old child died after being pulled underneath Peleton’s Tread+. The CSPC said the Tread+ has caused second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations. The Tread, according to the CSPC, features a touchscreen console that can detach and fall, potentially injuring users.
Peloton CEO John Foley said in a statement that the company “made a mistake” in dismissing an initial safety warning by regulators last month as “misleading.” “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset,” Foley said. “For that, I apologize.”