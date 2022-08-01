Peloton Hit With Yet Another Copyright Suit, This Time From Cypress Hill
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
It’s time to face the music, Peloton... again. After settling a massive copyright lawsuit two years ago, the bike manufacturer with a cult following has been hit with yet another legal headache. In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, one of the original members of Cypress Hill, DJ Lawrence Muggerud, alleges that Peloton used multiple songs without paying for his share of the rights. The suit claims that Peloton’s use of the songs is “an outrageous, willful infringement because Peloton was sued by a group of music publishers in March of 2019 for doing the exact same thing.” A group of music publishers sued Peloton in 2019 for allegedly using more than 1,000 songs without the proper sync licenses. Peloton has faced a number of other setbacks in the past few months, from stock volatility to production issues.