Peloton Purges Diddy’s Music From Its Platforms
FALLOUT
Peloton is the latest company to cut ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs, after the video of him violently assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura made the rounds in the media. According to TMZ, the company addressed a question in a private Facebook group this week from a Peloton user who posted: “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere.” A group administrator replied that the company is taking the video “very seriously” and announced that it has “paused the use of Sean Combs’ music.” The move comes after Diddy released a video apologizing to viewers for his behavior in the assault video, but his apology hasn’t moved the needle for many—including Peloton. The admin added in its Facebook group reply that it has also removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series from the platform, so “our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes.”