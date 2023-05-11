Peloton Recalls 2.2 Million Bikes After Numerous Reported Injuries
HEALTH & UNWELLNESS
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes over a safety hazard that has caused multiple injuries, according to a Thursday news release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike,” the release said. Anyone with a recalled bike has been urged to stop using it “immediately” and contact Peloton for a free repair. The company is offering consumers a free, non-faulty seat post. Peloton has faced a large recall before—in 2021, it was forced to recall all of its treadmills when a child died after being pulled under the machine.