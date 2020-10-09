Peloton Removes QAnon Hashtags From Virtual Classes
DEEP STATE CYCLING
Not even Peloton is safe from QAnon conspiracy theorists, as the company has had to remove hashtags associated with the conspiracy theory from online classes for the expensive exercise bike, according to Business Insider. The conspiracy theory—which claims that President Donald Trump is fighting far-left satanists, cannibals, and pedophiles within the government—was reportedly found in hashtags on Peloton’s available online classes. One class was reportedly tagged with QAnon’s slogan, “where we go one, we go all,” or “WWGOWGA” for short. Another class tagged as “Q” had 63 members. As of Thursday evening, these hashtags were no longer available on the fitness platform. The company’s spokesperson said that Peloton has “a zero-tolerance policy against hateful content.” “Peloton was built on community, inclusivity, and being the best version of yourself,” the spokesperson said.