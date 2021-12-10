Peloton Shares Tank After Crazy ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel Plot Twist
SPOILER ALERT
WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW
Peloton is pushing back against claims it killed off a beloved Sex and the City character in the HBO series continuation, even as its shares have dropped as the company faces yet another public-relations scandal. In the first episode of And Just Like That..., Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic love interest John James “Mr. Big” Preston suffers a heart attack while using a Peloton bike, dying in Carrie’s arms. The moment led Peloton shares to drop 11 percent Thursday as viewers feared they could suffer the same fate, particularly in light of a voluntary recall of the company’s treadmill. It forced the company to release a statement, putting the blame on Mr. Big’s habits rather than the real company’s workout equipment.
“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, of the company’s health and wellness council, said. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.” Instead, she said, it may have been the Peloton that delayed the attack from happening.